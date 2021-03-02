Month-long "Art View" March 1 - 31

Art view map and more about participating galleries HERE

17 businesses in downtown Edmonds have opened their doors (and walls) for fabulous art in their locations so that you may peruse at your convenience -- in a crowd-free way appropriate for these times.

Kuria Jorissen at Pelindaba Lavender





Information about the artists is also displayed, including how to get in touch with them in the event you find a piece that you fall in love with and wish to purchase! Jewelry, oil painting, photography, encaustics and more are all represented in this month's Art View.



Remember to wear your masks, clean your hands, and observe social distancing while you visit the participating businesses. But otherwise, get out there and do something AWEsome!













A year is long enough without an Art Walk! Art Walk Edmonds is ready to re-start our beloved event, and has retooled it to be all month long rather than a one-night occurrence. These will continue monthly until we are able to safely hold our Third Thursday night events once again.Take a look at the map (or look for the square placards hanging in their doors or windows with a QR code) to see participating businesses, their open hours and which artists they are hosting.