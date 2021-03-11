Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Monday March 15, 2021

Shoreline City Council

The agenda for the March 15, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes one action item and three study items.





This resolution was discussed at the March 1st meeting. It proposes changes to Council Rules that set forth the order of business for a meeting, and includes housekeeping edits to the Order of Business for Regular Meetings.For 2021, staff proposes a focus on COVID-19 relief and continued advocacy for transportation funding policies that support station area investments that connect to light rail.The City is limited by state law and the City’s adopted procedures to processing Comprehensive Plan amendments once a year, with exceptions only in limited situations. This year’s Preliminary 2021 Docket was presented to the Planning Commission on February 4, 2021 and contained one privately initiated amendment applying to a single parcel located adjacent to the Park and Ride at Aurora Ave N. and N 192nd St.“Amend the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map Designation from Public Facility to High Density Residential and change the Zoning from Residential, 18 units/acre (R-18) to Residential, 48 units/acre (R-48).”The City has dedicated this additional revenue stream to support the Sidewalk Rehabilitation Programs. Traditionally, the City has programmed both the Annual Road Surface Maintenance and Sidewalk Rehabilitation work on a “pay-as-you-go” basis. Given the current favorable bond market and a desire to speed delivery of this work, staff recommend issuing one or more series of debt that would be supported by a pledge of the VLF revenue.