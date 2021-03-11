Summer camps at the Horizon School in Shoreline

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Horizon summer camps are open for enrollment.

Horizon School is a private, non-profit school located in the Richmond Beach community of Shoreline. Students attend from Edmonds, Seattle, and the Eastside as well.

We encourage and mold future leaders with confidence because we believe if we can change a child's life today, we can change the future.

We offer eight different summer camps with themes ranging from The Great Outdoors to Space Exploration for ages 3-10. Camps are $300 per week.
 
Email info@thehorizonschool.org or visit their website at thehorizonschool.org 


