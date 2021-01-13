WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory in effect until 6AM Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory in effect until 6AM Wednesday morning. Winds are expected to gust up to 40-50 mph in the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas. The strongest winds are expected between Midnight and 3AM Wednesday morning.





Winds have already gusted up to 30 mph at the Richmond Beach Neighborhood weather station as of 9 pm Tuesday night. Some scattered local power outages are possible overnight into Wednesday morning with these winds. This is not expected to be a major wide spread damaging windstorm but I suspect it will be one of the stronger ones we've had so far this fall and winter season.





As Wednesday progresses winds should die down and so should the rain. The remainder of the week looks cool and showery with highs in the mid to upper 40's and lows in the low 40's to upper 30's. We could see some patchy fog in places Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday might be our next dry day before more rain moves in Saturday night.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com















