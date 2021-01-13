Power outage at midnight

Update 1am Seattle City Light: The number of outages has increased to over 66,000. The weather is keeping our crews very busy. Thank you all for your patience.

The Ballinger neighborhood is now in the dark.

Original article:

Power outage map shows widespread outages in Shoreline west of the freeway. Most of the Echo Lake neighborhood lacks power.

There are localized outages the length of Aurora in Shoreline.

A huge swath of outages runs diagonally from N 155th northwest up to the county line.

Right about midnight I heard the power lines / transformer / not sure what humming like a Star Trek episode and then all the power went out.

The Shoreline Area News may be a short edition this time, which is a shame because my In Box is overflowing.

Diane Hettrick, Editor