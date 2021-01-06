The Woodway Town Council selects Councilmember Mike Quinn as Mayor

Mayor Mike Quinn

Town of Woodway At the January 4, 2021 Town Council meeting, the Council unanimously selected Councilmember Mike Quinn to serve as Mayor, following the retirement of former Mayor Carla Nichols. At the January 4, 2021 Town Council meeting, the Council unanimously selected Councilmember Mike Quinn to serve as Mayor, following the retirement of former Mayor Carla Nichols.

“I am honored that my colleagues have expressed their faith in me to continue the prudent leadership of the Town,” he said. Mayor Quinn has long been an active member of the community, having served three terms on the Town Council.









Mike currently serves as a trustee on the board of Seattle Pacific University (“SPU”) and as a board member for Trident Seafoods. He also works with a local startup and mentors business school graduating seniors at SPU.



Mayor Quinn will serve until the certification of the next general election in November 2021, at which point the winner of the election will serve through December 31, 2021, plus an additional four-year term.



Woodway is located directly north of the Richmond Beach Neighborhood of Shoreline.



Over the years he has had key international assignments, including Dublin, Ireland and Shenzhen, China. Prior to Microsoft, Mike held various financial and leadership roles across several Biotechnology and Health Care related companies located in Washington, California, and Texas.Mike currently serves as a trustee on the board of Seattle Pacific University (“SPU”) and as a board member for Trident Seafoods. He also works with a local startup and mentors business school graduating seniors at SPU.Mayor Quinn will serve until the certification of the next general election in November 2021, at which point the winner of the election will serve through December 31, 2021, plus an additional four-year term.Woodway is located directly north of the Richmond Beach Neighborhood of Shoreline.

Mike grew up locally and attended Blanchet High School and Seattle Pacific University, majoring in Finance. He met his wife of 35 years at Blanchet and has 4 grown daughters. In his spare time, Mike enjoys outdoor activities including golfing, skiing, and hiking. Additionally, he has a passion for beekeeping – keeping several hives locally.Mayor Quinn recently retired after a 25-year career at Microsoft Corporation, having held various positions across the company in Worldwide Sales Leadership, Global Supply Chain Operations, Strategic Planning, and Finance roles. Most recently, Mike served as Vice President of Sales, leading and managing one of Microsoft's top Global Customers.