This Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 5 - 6pm, is the initial Jazz Vespers of 2021.





Jean Chaumont, guitar and arranger, will be joined by Andrew Vinther on bass and John Hansen on piano.





The theme of “Imagine” echoes the hopes and anticipation of the new year. A short reflection will be presented by Frank Baresel.





Listen live on Facebook at JazzVespersLFP





Happy New Year!