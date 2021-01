Sound Transit sting operation saves bees in Shoreline

Beekeeper Peter Nolte and Jarrad Pimentel,

with SKH, get ready for the hive rescue.

By Katie Metzger, Sound Transit By Katie Metzger, Sound Transit



To bee or not to bee, that is the question. The answer: save the bees.





When Sound Transit crews found a honey beehive in a tree along the Lynnwood Link Extension alignment, a rescue operation was in order, and we brought in beekeeper Peter Nolte of Rainy Day Bees





The bee keeper had to be lifted 25 feet into the air

to cut comb from the hive so it could be relocated.

The tree that was home to the bees is set to be cut down to make way for the light rail line, but Nolte said the bees wouldn’t have lived through the winter on an exposed tree branch, especially considering the amount of honey they had.





“This was the only way they could survive,” he said. “We’re giving them the best chance we can.”