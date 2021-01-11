KING TV: Ken Jennings to be the first guest host of Jeopardy!

Monday, January 11, 2021

Ken Jennings on Linked In
KING 5 reports:

Champion "Jeopardy!" contestant Ken Jennings will front the first week of new guest-hosted episodes of the famous quiz show after the late Alex Trebek's last taped episodes have aired.

Show producers released a promotional video on Twitter Sunday with Jennings as host who said, "sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life." 
Jennings, who isn't expected to permanently host the show, appeared to hold back emotion as he spoke fondly of the beloved Trebek.

See the story here

"Ken Jennings is an American game show contestant, consultant, author, and television host. He is the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time. Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak on the U.S. game show Jeopardy! with 74 consecutive wins." Wikipedia

Wikipedia also says he was born in Edmonds and it looks like he now lives in Seattle.




