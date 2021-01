Rite Aid on Richmond Beach Road

Google maps

Rite-Aid on Richmond Beach Road at 4-Corners was robbed just before 7pm on Monday, January 18, 2021.





The crime is being investigated by the Major Crimes unit of the King County Sheriff's Office and they have little to report right now.





Were any of you in the store when it happened?