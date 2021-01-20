If you're up early on Wednesday - Being Wise to Whales in the Salish Sea

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

If you are up early, the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park has another interesting speaker for their weekly club meeting.

Lake Forest Park Rotary Zoom Meeting
Coffee Klatch at 7:45a and Meeting from 8a to 9a

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2257977384
Meeting ID: 225 797 7384

Topic for Wednesday, January 20, 2021: 
Being Wise to Whales in the Salish Sea 

Dr. Frances Robertson is the Marine Programs Coordinator for San Juan County, where she leads the San Juan County Marine Resources Committee (MRC), a voluntary citizens advisory group to County Government, established in 1996. 

It is her responsibility to execute their mission to protect and restore the marine waters, habitats and species of the Salish Sea to achieve ecosystem health and sustainable resource use.

The San Juan County is actively engaged in Southern Resident killer whale recovery efforts. These efforts including engaging with the local community, working with scientists, and coordinating with federal, tribal, and state partners in whale recovery initiatives at the local level.

The County is also actively engaged in the Washington State Governor's Orca Task Force. 



