Rep. Ryu to concentrate on economic development, affordable housing as legislature convenes

Rep. Cindy Ryu, D-32 By Evan Smith







Ryu is chairwoman of the new committee on community and economic Development.



“I am especially excited to be working on both the short-term economic recovery as well as long-term future of our state,” Ryu said Sunday. “The committee will consider issues relating to community development; community investment programs; and underrepresented communities. "This committee also considers issues relating to economic development and economic resiliency, including small business assistance; business financing; international trade; tourism; parks and recreation; telecommunications; and broadband; as well as emergency preparedness, response, and resiliency.”



For the last five years Ryu led a committee on housing, community development and veterans, but jurisdiction over housing and veterans’ issues have been moved to another committee.





She retains her interest in housing issues.



“I am very interested in increasing affordable housing units both for renters and homeowners, she said. “I have introduced House Bill 1070, allowing acquisition and construction of affordable housing and facilities within existing tax authority, and HB 1128, allowing cities or counties to establish a housing benefit district for the purpose of acquiring, land banking, predevelopment contracting, selling, improving, funding, and leasing land for the creation of affordable low-income and middle-income housing and community development projects.”







Ryu has introduced another bill to set up a State Office of Resiliency recommended by the Work Group on Disaster Resiliency, on which she served.





“Facing increasing wildfire and other catastrophic disaster events with limited resources, we agreed we must coordinate state operations for resiliency in recovery and worked with dozens of stakeholders throughout 2019 and 2020 under the leadership of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.”



Democrat Ryu represents the 32nd Legislative District, including Shoreline, part of northwest Seattle, the town of Woodway, south Edmonds, the city of Lynnwood and a small part of Mountlake Terrace.





In addition to the committee on community and economic development, she is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and the Consumer Protection and Business Committee.







Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com













