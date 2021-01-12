Local fire departments training in Mia Roma building on Bothell Way in Kenmore
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
|Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
The old Mia Roma Building in Kenmore (7620 NE Bothell Way) has been acquired by the North King County Training Consortium.
If you've driven by recently, you may have seen a bunch of firefighters, several fire engines and even some light smoke.
|Photo courtesy Northshore Fire
This is all being done for training purposes and they will not be burning the building down.
The building housed a large Italian restaurant which has been closed for years.
Contact the Northshore Fire Department if you have any questions: 425-354-1780.
0 comments:
Post a Comment