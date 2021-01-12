Local fire departments training in Mia Roma building on Bothell Way in Kenmore

Photo courtesy Northshore Fire

The old Mia Roma Building in Kenmore (7620 NE Bothell Way) has been acquired by the North King County Training Consortium.





Photo courtesy Northshore Fire



This is all being done for training purposes and they will not be burning the building down.



The building housed a large Italian restaurant which has been closed for years.





Contact the Northshore Fire Department if you have any questions: 425-354-1780.









If you've driven by recently, you may have seen a bunch of firefighters, several fire engines and even some light smoke.