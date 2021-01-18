Northwest African American Museum - Virtual King Day Experience

Monday, January 18, 2021


Monday January 18, 2021 from 11am – 7pm. 

See webpage for complete schedule.


Virtual festivities include an inspirational lineup of community leaders reading civil rights books virtually to children and family-based trivia.

The keynote program will feature music of the movement, messages for the moment, and meaningful virtual community connections.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr., Morehouse College alumnus, nationally-renowned public intellectual figure seen on MSNBC and Meet the Press, and Professor and Chair of African American Studies at Princeton University.



