Missing Shoreline man found Monday morning

Unc is safely back home David "Unc" Williams went missing on Saturday, January 16, 2021 around 3pm from his home near N 145th and 3rd Ave NE.





This time he was gone for two days.



His family reports that he is well and they are very happy to have him home.

















His family was distraught. David has Prader Willi genetic syndrome with diabetes and requires daily medical attention.He is very small, 4'11", 58 years old.He has gone missing at least twice before but is usually found within a few hours in a nearby park or grocery store.