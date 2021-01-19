Missing Shoreline man found Monday morning
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
He is safely back home
His family was distraught. David has Prader Willi genetic syndrome with diabetes and requires daily medical attention.
He is very small, 4'11", 58 years old.
He has gone missing at least twice before but is usually found within a few hours in a nearby park or grocery store.
This time he was gone for two days.
His family reports that he is well and they are very happy to have him home.
