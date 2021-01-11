Long lines for styrofoam recycling event at Lake Forest Park
Monday, January 11, 2021
|A line of cars waits to turn in their styrofoam blocks on Sunday
Photo by Robin Roat
Safeway offered an event on Sunday in Lake Forest Park to take styrofoam blocks in for recycling. They allowed four hours for collection but didn't realize just how long people had been collecting the difficult to recycle styrofoam.
There were long lines of cars during most of the event. Safeway had brought in two large trucks but ended up filling four!
