Long lines for styrofoam recycling event at Lake Forest Park

Monday, January 11, 2021

A line of cars waits to turn in their styrofoam blocks on Sunday
Photo by Robin Roat

Safeway offered an event on Sunday in Lake Forest Park to take styrofoam blocks in for recycling. They allowed four hours for collection but didn't realize just how long people had been collecting the difficult to recycle styrofoam.

There were long lines of cars during most of the event. Safeway had brought in two large trucks but ended up filling four!


Posted by DKH at 3:36 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  