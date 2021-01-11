LFP Council continues opportunities for comments on Town Center at special meeting Monday
Monday, January 11, 2021
|LFP City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Town Center Design Guidelines Update – Review of Draft Design Guidelines Pertaining to All Redevelopment
Citizens will be given three minutes each to comment
Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
When: Jan 11, 2021 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Committee of the Whole Special Meeting 1/11/2021
Click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95099515155
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,95099515155# or +13462487799,,95099515155#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923
Webinar ID: 950 9951 5155
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/abRIYYLicr
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,95099515155# or +13462487799,,95099515155#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923
Webinar ID: 950 9951 5155
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/abRIYYLicr
0 comments:
Post a Comment