LFP Council continues opportunities for comments on Town Center at special meeting Monday

Monday, January 11, 2021


LFP City Hall 
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
City of Lake Forest Park Council Committee of the Whole will hold a special (virtual) meeting on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6pm to review 

Town Center Design Guidelines Update – Review of Draft Design Guidelines Pertaining to All Redevelopment

Citizens will be given three minutes each to comment

Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19

Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.

Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:

When: Jan 11, 2021 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Committee of the Whole Special Meeting 1/11/2021 

Click the link  to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95099515155

Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,95099515155# or +13462487799,,95099515155#

Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923

Webinar ID: 950 9951 5155
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/abRIYYLicr



Posted by DKH at 3:22 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  