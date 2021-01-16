Local residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University
Saturday, January 16, 2021
|Gonzaga University
The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Lake Forest Park
Scott Doquilo
Carson Duling
Tessa Farnam
Schuyler Peters
Seattle
Alicia Bianchetto
Sean Essad
Jonathan Hayes
Keegan Hilt
Maliko Madden
Peyton McKenny
Anna Smith
Hannah Wist
Shoreline
Hailey Belfie
Julia Brajcich
Abigail Chen
Lindsey Ernst
Preston Ernst
Tessa Foley
Rachel Hansen
Samantha Lee
Julia Leon
Morgan McCurdy
Maxine Andrea Reyes
Sophia Rice
Garett Schultz
Jessica Wymer
