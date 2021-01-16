Local residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University

Saturday, January 16, 2021

Gonzaga University

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Lake Forest Park

Scott Doquilo
Carson Duling
Tessa Farnam
Schuyler Peters

Seattle 

 Alicia Bianchetto
Sean Essad
Jonathan Hayes
Keegan Hilt
Maliko Madden
Peyton McKenny
Anna Smith
Hannah Wist

Shoreline

Hailey Belfie
Julia Brajcich
Abigail Chen
Lindsey Ernst
Preston Ernst
Tessa Foley
Rachel Hansen
Samantha Lee
Julia Leon
Morgan McCurdy
Maxine Andrea Reyes
Sophia Rice
Garett Schultz
Jessica Wymer

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.



