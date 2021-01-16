WSDOT seeks comments on State Active Transportation Plan
Saturday, January 16, 2021
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced an opportunity for people who are interested in the future of active transportation in Washington to comment on a draft of the new State Active Transportation Plan, 2020 and Beyond.
The plan serves as the needs assessment for accessible pedestrian and bicyclist facilities, so that Washingtonians of all ages and abilities will be able to walk, bike, or roll to get where they want to go, the same way that people driving have a complete network that was built over time.
The deadline for comments is Monday, February 15, 2021, 5:00pm.
Check out the online open house, where you will have an opportunity to provide your comments and feedback.
WSDOT will also be hosting virtual events to learn more about the safety, mobility, and accessibility issues the plan is intended to address. Register at the links below. Please note Webinar 1 was held on January 13 and is no longer available.
Webinar 2: Noon to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021
Webinar 3: 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021
