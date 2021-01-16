Free Weekly Meal Box program open to all children

L-R Launita Salvage and Tsutae Marcinkowski prepare meal boxes for that week's distribution

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools









Each meal box contains a week's worth of healthy and nutritious meals

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools





Each meal box, which families place orders for each week, contain a week's worth of breakfasts and lunches. Staff are intentional about planning and preparing the meals that are easy to warm up in microwaves. Each meal is well-balanced and meets or exceeds USDA nutrition guidelines.





Susie Piper-Sack prepares breakfast sandwiches to go in meal boxes

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools



“Students can’t learn if they’re hungry and youth need healthy meals to support proper growth and development,” said Food and Nutrition Services Director Jessica Finger. "This is a great program to support those needs… we hope people will continue to take advantage of it.”

Finger notes that they’ve had great participation so far. From September through December, they have made and distributed more than 142,000 meals.



Learn more and place an order at:





Finger notes that they’ve had great participation so far. From September through December, they have made and distributed more than 142,000 meals.Learn more and place an order at: http://bit.ly/MealBoxOrder