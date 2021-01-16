Free Weekly Meal Box program open to all children
Saturday, January 16, 2021
|L-R Launita Salvage and Tsutae Marcinkowski prepare meal boxes for that week's distribution
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Families of any youth 18 and younger can order pick up meal boxes full of healthy meals for their children
Thanks to changes made by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in response to the pandemic and school closures, Shoreline Public Schools has been able to offer free meals to youth through a weekly meal box program.
The program is open through the end of the school year and participants do not need to be enrolled in Shoreline Schools to receive free meals. In fact, all children 18 and younger are eligible.
Meal box orders are to be placed by families on Monday-Wednesday each week. They are then available for pick up on Wednesday of the following week at a number of locations throughout the district. Ordering information is available at http://bit.ly/MealBoxOrder.
|Each meal box contains a week's worth of healthy and nutritious meals
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Each meal box, which families place orders for each week, contain a week's worth of breakfasts and lunches. Staff are intentional about planning and preparing the meals that are easy to warm up in microwaves. Each meal is well-balanced and meets or exceeds USDA nutrition guidelines.
|Susie Piper-Sack prepares breakfast sandwiches to go in meal boxes
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
“Students can’t learn if they’re hungry and youth need healthy meals to support proper growth and development,” said Food and Nutrition Services Director Jessica Finger. "This is a great program to support those needs… we hope people will continue to take advantage of it.”
Finger notes that they’ve had great participation so far. From September through December, they have made and distributed more than 142,000 meals.
Learn more and place an order at: http://bit.ly/MealBoxOrder
