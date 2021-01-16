United Way panel discussion: Philanthropy and Racial Equity
Saturday, January 16, 2021
In Celebration of the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,
United Way of King County Hosts a Panel Discussion:
Philanthropy and Racial Equity
As part of the celebrations of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., United Way of King County will host a panel discussion on advancing racial equity. Gordon McHenry, Jr., United Way of King County president and CEO, will lead the discussion.
He will be joined by Edgar Villanueva, author of “Decolonizing Wealth,” panelists Zamzam Mohamed, CEO of Voices of Tomorrow, and Andrea Caupain Sanderson, CEO of Byrd Barr Place.
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 21, from 6pm to 7:30pm
WHERE: Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94285304530
Meeting ID: 942 8530 4530
Villanueva is an award-winning expert on social justice philanthropy. He draws from Native traditions to prescribe the medicine necessary to heal our social divisions. His book offers hopeful and compelling alternatives to the dynamics of colonization in the philanthropic and social finance sectors.
Voices of Tomorrow works closely with community partners to eliminate racial inequities in the early learning system, which deeply affect immigrant and refugee children’s growth, development and academic performances. Mohamed has presented both locally and nationally on policies and regulation changes to minimize further existing disparities for immigrant and refugee children, families and communities.
Byrd Barr Place is a community-based organization that provides safety-net services—food, shelter, warmth and financial tools — to Seattle residents in need. Caupain Sanderson and three other Black women also formed the Black Future Co-op Fund, a new philanthropic vehicle to support the Black community in Washington state. It was launched in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder.
As we reflect on the ideals of equality and justice that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. espoused, we must remember the hard work that lies ahead. United Way is hopeful this discussion with Villanueva will shed new light on how our organization and our partners can further racial equity.
United Way of King County is building a community where people have homes, students graduate and families are financially stable.
