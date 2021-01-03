Jobs: Shoreline Community College

The Transitional Studies unit houses the college’s ESL, I-BEST, ABE, High School+, GED, CEO, and LCN programs and supports many historically underserved students, first generation college students, immigrants, and English language learners.





The programs within this unit support students with varying backgrounds and educational goals, including learning English, getting a high school diploma or GED, taking college-level classes, or preparing for a career.





These programs also provide wraparound supports and resources for students, so that they can be successful in their educational or career pathways. Working within this unit requires a commitment to pluralism and equity as well as fostering an environment of inclusiveness among students, faculty, and staff.

The Program Manager provides daily management and support to the Transitional Studies unit. The Program Manager is responsible for supervising and aligning the unit’s administrative processes, communication, data collection and reporting, use of software/technology, and part-time employees.