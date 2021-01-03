Out Loud! A Story Time for Adults





Join us on Zoom every 2nd and 4th Friday for a voiced reading of stories and other romps through words, language and imagination for adult ears. Each session, our reader will select and share a short story, novel excerpt, or other published writing.



Please register. We'll use Zoom to meet, both video and call-in options available. You will receive an email with a link to the session by 10am the day of the program.



Sponsored by the Vashon Friends of the Library.



Reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities are available upon request. Please contact ejrozewicz@kcls.org at least seven days before the event to request ASL interpretation, captioning services and/or other accommodation for our virtual programs.











