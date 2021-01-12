Flags at half-staff for fallen Capitol police officers

Flag Lowering-01/11/2021 (Capitol Police Officers)

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across the Nation.Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.