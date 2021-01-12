Community Connections - Coming up from Third Place Commons

As we all struggle to navigate these very stressful times, community feels more important than ever. The pandemic may have separated us physically, but we don’t have to abandon our community support entirely thanks in part to Third Place Commons





TPC Movie Club – Tues, Jan. 12 (and every 2nd Tuesday night) at 7:30pm



This month’s session focuses on “Selma,” the true story of the civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., that ultimately caused President Johnson to sign the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Oscar nominated for Best Picture and winner of Best Song, this universally acclaimed film will leave you inspired. This month’s session focuses on “Selma,” the true story of the civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., that ultimately caused President Johnson to sign the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Oscar nominated for Best Picture and winner of Best Song, this universally acclaimed film will leave you inspired. Register here for the monthly TPC Movie Club. (Register just once for the link to use each month.)







What Is Dr. King’s Beloved Community and How Do We Achieve It? – Thurs, Jan. 14 at 7pm



A community conversation about the concept of Beloved Community, Dr. King’s global vision for a world in which “racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood.” How do we bring this estimable goal to life? How is it already manifesting in the real world?



Commons Community Book Club – Weds, Jan. 20 (and every 3rd Wednesday) at 5:00pm



The January chat will focus on the book Exit West by Mohsin Hamid. Two lovers in a country torn apart by a civil war hear rumors of mysterious doors that can whisk you away to other places. But if they can manage to find one and muster the courage to go through, where will they land and what dangers will they face? This unusual take on love and the refugee experience is a NYT bestseller that was awarded the LA Times Book Prize for Fiction and named one of the New York Times Book Review’s 10 Best Books of 2017.



Pandemic Picks: Movies! – Weds, Jan. 27 at 7:00pm



Everyone needs a break from the news of the world now and then, especially in times of turmoil. Sometimes a cinematic escape is just good self-care. So tune in for Pandemic Picks: Movies!, the next installment in the popular series of programs where local leaders and content experts share their recommendations to get you through this wintery lockdown.



TPC At Home







Of course, there are other ways to connect with community through the Commons, too, through all of the TPC At Home programs. These include weekly foreign language conversation groups (German on Mondays, French on Tuesdays, and Spanish on Thursdays at 5:30pm) and monthly Computer Q/As. Check the Third Place Commons online calendar for links to join to these welcoming and fun groups. Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space.





If you’re looking for chances to connect with your community, engage with issues of importance, or just to find some welcome opportunities to take a break from it all, check out these upcoming free events.