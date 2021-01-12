Is it happening again? Local resident discusses the incarceration of citizens of Japanese descent during WWII
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
At the Wednesday morning meeting, 7:45am of the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park on January 13, 2012, Barbara Berthiaume, Sansei (third generation Japanese American) will present the story of the Nisei (second generation) who were incarcerated during World War II.
This presentation is the story of my family, immigration, racial prejudice, the power of words, the power of the press, the all Nisei 442nd/100th Regimental Combat Team, honor, and patriotism, and conclude with why this matters today.
Because it is important to understand how racial discrimination and the threat of national security led to the incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent. How does a democracy weigh civil liberties vs. national security?
How does a democracy make good decisions living with the threat of terrorism? Executive Order 9066 has had reverberating effects 78 years later.
The meeting will be held on zoom.
Email to get an invite: robinleeroat@gmail.com
