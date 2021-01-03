Case updates January 1, 2021; Washington state not updated today

Sunday, January 3, 2021

Case updates January 1, 2021


United States
  • cases 20,061,818 - 168,637 new cases
  • deaths 346,925 - 2,428 New Deaths

Washington state - not updated
January 2, 2021 Data Note: DOH will not update the dashboard today due to data processing challenges. We anticipate updating the dashboard tomorrow (January 3, 2021).
  • cases 246,752
  • hospitalizations 14,748
  • deaths 3,461

King county
  • cases 64,109 - 810 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 4,245 - 51 since yesterday
  • deaths 1,091 - 0 since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
  • cases 15,879 - 87 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 1,015 - 8 since yesterday
  • deaths 283 - 1 since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 1,628 - 9 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 162 - -1 since yesterday
  • deaths 81 - 0 since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 207 - 3 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday
  • deaths 3 - 0 since yesterday


