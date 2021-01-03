Case updates January 1, 2021; Washington state not updated today
Sunday, January 3, 2021
United States
King county
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 20,061,818 - 168,637 new cases
- deaths 346,925 - 2,428 New Deaths
Washington state - not updated
January 2, 2021 Data Note: DOH will not update the dashboard today due to data processing challenges. We anticipate updating the dashboard tomorrow (January 3, 2021).
- cases 246,752
- hospitalizations 14,748
- deaths 3,461
King county
- cases 64,109 - 810 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 4,245 - 51 since yesterday
- deaths 1,091 - 0 since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- cases 15,879 - 87 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 1,015 - 8 since yesterday
- deaths 283 - 1 since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 1,628 - 9 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 162 - -1 since yesterday
- deaths 81 - 0 since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 207 - 3 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 17 - 1 since yesterday
- deaths 3 - 0 since yesterday
