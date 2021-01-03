Tech Talk for Seniors, Zoom Edition!

Saturday, January 9, 1:30-3pm

For older adults. Presented by knowledgeable and enthusiastic teen volunteers!

Learn how to use Zoom's popular conferencing features, as well as other important tools to become more connected and informed. Play fun, interactive games to learn how to enhance interaction with your loved ones -- while still practicing social distancing.





Please register by 6pm on January 8. You will be emailed a Zoom link.





Reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities is available by request. Please contact the library at least seven days before the event for ASL interpretation, captioning services and/or other accommodation for online programs. Send your request to daviddaw@kcls.org











