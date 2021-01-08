Black Voices: Tell Us Our Stories on January 14









Washington State Teacher of the Year Brooke Brown will discuss Ethnic Studies in schools.





Ms. Brown has taught Ethnic Studies at Washington High School for 14 years and is a powerful voice for equity. She worked to bring Ethnic Studies to her school and district and serves on the OSPI Ethnic Studies Advisory Committee which will create the framework the state will adopt for Ethnic Studies implementation statewide.



Learn more and register to attend HERE.

This event is presented in partnership with the Shoreline Education Association and Shoreline Public Schools Foundation.





Video Recording: Black Voices Presents Black Minds Matter



A recording of December 14’s This event is presented in partnership with the Shoreline Education Association and Shoreline Public Schools Foundation.A recording of December 14’s Black Voices: Black Minds Matter webinar is now available online . The event featured Dr. Derek McNeil and Heather Casimere, M.A. discussing Black mental health and trauma.









Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 4:00-6:00pm