College offers training for job as a Certified Flagger
Friday, January 8, 2021
Earn a Washington State Flagger Certification card after completion of a one-day class offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College!
You'll receive the Traffic Control Flagger Certification Handbook and complete an open-book test. State Flagger Certification is valid for 3 years in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.
Individuals receiving Basic Food Assistance (SNAP) Benefits from DSHS may be eligible for funding assistance with tuition and class materials. Learn more here.
Fee: $85
Dates: Friday, January 29, 2021 or Friday, February 26, 2021
Time: 8am - 4:00pm
Location: Room 1508 on the Shoreline Community College campus
Please note that all students must participate in a temperature screening, wear a mask, and adhere to social distancing protocols to attend this on-campus training. Information regarding these protocols will be sent to all registered students prior to the start of class.
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu
