William “Bill” George Atkinson 1962 - 2020

Bill Atkinson

1962-2020





William “Bill” George Atkinson





He worked for Olympic Boat Center for 30-years and was a life-long BoatNut. He enjoyed old cars and loved music.





Some of his best memories were with the Ballard Chorale. He loved Skykomish and spent countless hours helping the PCT hikers. He was “dad” to eight exchange students from all over the world.



After many years of struggling with a bad heart, in December of 2016 Bill was the recipient of a new heart. He handled a very difficult recovery in record time and enjoyed his new-found energy. He considered it an honor to receive his donors’ heart and was thankful to have a new, healthy start.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Carol Atkinson.



“Fair winds and following seas”



In lieu of flowers donation can be sent to the Heart Institute at the University of Washington, 1959 NE Pacific St, 3rd Floor, Seattle, WA 98195.











July 28, 1962 – September 4, 2020Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Skykomish, Washington, September 4, 2020.He was born at Northwest Hospital in Seattle, Washington to Bill and Carol Atkinson. He was the youngest of nine children.He leaves behind his eight siblings: Steve Turk, Nancy (Atkinson) Watkins, Eric Turk, Marc Turk, David Atkinson, Missy (Turk) Long, John Turk, and Scott Erskine.Bill grew up in Shoreline, attending Ridgecrest Elementary, Morgan Jr. High, and Shorecrest High School before moving to Ballard. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1980.