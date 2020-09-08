Wildfire smoke and COVID-19; burn ban in King and Snohomish counties; evacuations at Bonney Lake near Tacoma
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Wildfire smoke is especially harmful for children, pregnant women, and people who are over 65.
And if you already have a heart or lung condition like asthma or COVID-19, breathing in wildfire smoke can make it worse.
Burn bans have been issued in both King and Snohomish counties.
Fires are burning on both sides of the mountains. People near Myers Road and SR 410 near Bonney Lake are being evacuated from their homes.
Take steps to keep wildfire smoke out of the house and have better indoor air quality.
- You can do this by improving filtration and creating a clean air room in your home. If you create a homemade box fan air filter, never leave it unattended. Left alone, it is a fire hazard.
- When the air quality is poor, don’t add to indoor air pollution by burning candles or incense, or smoking inside.
- Close windows and doors when it’s smoky outside but open windows and let in fresh air when there’s better air quality outside.
- Wear your cloth face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19, but don’t think it is protecting you from the smoke. It keeps droplets from spreading, but lets dangerous microscopic smoke particles right in.
For more information to protect your health visit DOH's Smoke from Fires web page.
