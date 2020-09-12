Wendel's Licensing in Shoreline

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan





One reason for the move: Wendel’s is now conveniently located next to the new DMV office.





Wendel’s is a privately owned, family business: a vehicle, and vessel licensing agency built on the cornerstone of friendly customer service, speed and accuracy.





Next door, the Department of Motor Vehicles, a state-run operation, assists people with drivers’ licensing.





Both the DMV manager and business owner Ben Wendel agree this is a perfect arrangement to better serve their customers; the two companies often send clients back and forth, in order to complete the registration and licensing process.





Another important part of Ben’s business is licensing vehicles for dealerships. Currently Wendel’s has ten employees waiting to serve you.





Store owner Ben Wendel is a third-generation member of the family-owned operation, where he has been employed since 1967. Having grown up in Woodinville and Bothell, he is especially proud of the mural he commissioned for one long interior wall of the new office space.





Wendel's Licensing is open Monday thru Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm and select Saturdays 9:00am to 1:00pm.



Artist John Osgood spent six full days creating this lovely tribute to Washington, featuring many local icons of our state, such as Sasquatch, Mount Rainier, Native Americans, Seattle sports facilities and mascots.

















Wendel’s Licensing and Service has been in operation for the past 40 years, moving in 2019 from inside Rite Aide at 13201 Aurora in north Seattle to a storefront near Marshall’s at 15813 Westminster Way in Shoreline Place.