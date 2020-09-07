WeatherWatcher: Wildfire Smoke and Heatwave

Smoky sunset over Olympics at Richmond Beach August 1, 2010.

Photo by Carl Dinse

We have an unusual late season heatwave that is moving its way into our region this week. This heatwave is actually being caused by an arctic high over the Rocky Mountains.





This has brought strong north winds over eastern Washington and strong northwest winds over western Washington today. The winds in eastern Washington fanned up some pretty large wildfires, all of which were man-made or caused by fallen power lines. These fires have generated enormous plumes of smoke.



