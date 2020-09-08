Third Place Books presents Katie Hill, in conversation with Pramila Jayapal
Third Place Books presents Katie Hill, in conversation with Pramila Jayapal - She Will Rise
Former Congresswoman Katie Hill shares her experience with misogyny and double standards in politics to help women topple the longstanding power structures that prevent them from achieving equality.
Powerful women who dare to make mistakes still face swifter and more brutal consequences than men, as the events that precipitated Congressional representative Katie Hill's resignation, in which she was the victim of revenge porn, clearly demonstrate. But Katie Hill does not want women to be discouraged from taking positions of power -- in fact, the rampant misogyny we see is all the more reason for women to lead, to work to change the systems that have kept old, wealthy, white men in power for far too long.
In this book, to be published on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment (which gave women the right to vote), Katie Hill looks back on the progress we've made and outlines her battle plan for our future.
She details how we can overcome the obstacles holding women back from achieving equal representation in positions of power to create the change we want for the next century.
What challenges do women face in the modern era, and what battles will we need to fight in the years to come? Katie Hill is ready to equip readers for the front lines of leadership in all arenas, to guide women in becoming the warriors we need to shape this country for the better.
Katie Hill wasn't yet thirty when she embarked on her run for Congress. By thirty-one, she had become not only a member of Congress but a member of congressional leadership. Soon, she was the subject of an HBO docuseries entitled She's Running, a frequent and ratings-generating cable news guest, and one of the Democratic Party's brightest rising stars.
Her campaign attracted the support of dozens of celebrities, including Kristen Bell, Chelsea Handler, Alyssa Milano, and Chris Evans, and she managed to flip a Congressional seat under decades of Republican control.
She was the first woman to hold the seat, and the first openly LGBTQ woman to be elected to Congress from California. She resigned from her position less than a year after entering Congress, following a scandal that began a national conversation around questions of bisexuality, domestic abuse, cyber exploitation, workplace power dynamics, and what happens when regular people who live regular lives run for office.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal represents Washington's 7th District, which encompasses most of Seattle and surrounding areas. The first Indian American woman in the House of Representatives, Jayapal has spent nearly thirty years working internationally and domestically as an advocate for women's, immigrant, civil, and human rights. The author of Use the Power You Have (The New Press), she lives in Seattle, Washington.
