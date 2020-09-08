Every Vote Counts! A two-part series on democratic process











On Wednesday, Sept. 30th at 7pm, sign in for “Fostering Democracy through Ranked Choice Voting,” presented by FairVote Washington. Ranked Choice Voting provides a more meaningful way for people to vote and completely eliminates the need to vote for “the lesser of two evils.” Join in this informative session to find out more about how it works and how to make it happen.





As always, all events from Third Place Commons are free, but registration for these sessions will be required for planning purposes. To register for each event, use the links above or visit the





In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, through October 18th, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space.













To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org

Third Place Commons programs have moved online with a calendar full of free programs to bring you and your Commons community together all month long.In addition to weekly Spanish, French, and German conversation groups and other fun monthly offerings, this month the Commons features two special programs just in time for election season.First up, on, Third Place Commons partners with the League of Women Voters to present “