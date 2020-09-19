Traffic revision in Lake Forest Park for culvert replacement work

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Intersection at NE 178th St and 44th Ave NE to be closed for 20 days


On Monday, September 21, the City will be closing the intersection at NE 178th St and 44th Ave NE, for a minimum of 20 days.

The closure is so work can be performed on the L60 culvert replacement project. 

Detour signs will be posted. For more information, click here for previous article "Culvert replacement to be more fish-friendly."

For the location of the closure, click here.



