Senior Center TeleCafe Wednesday: Laughing Matters

Laughing Matters with Donna Oiland, Lake Forest Park storyteller/speaker

"Laughter is the same as food. You have to have some every day. It's important for survival, for living on this planet. It's the safely valve that keeps you going. Because the world is partly sane and partly insane you need perspective and laughter gives it to you."

Laughter is essential for our emotional, physical and spiritual well- being. Someone once said that life is too serious to be taken seriously. One of the gifts we can give ourselves is being able to intentionally laugh. Join Donna in the Tele Café 9/2 as she shares ways to put more laughter into your life for your health.What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior CenterWhere: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphoneWhen: September 2nd, 2:00pmMeeting ID: 859 8484 8513Password: senior2020Check out what's coming the rest of September!, SnowGroup, KellerWilliamsInnovative ideas on how to use your “sheltering at home” time to sort and organize items in your home. Join Brad and learn practical and innovative ideas on getting “decluttered.”Sound Generations, Community Support Specialist, Pathways – Information and AssistanceWondering where to locate help and support, and what to expect?Join us in the Tele Café with Alain for information on counseling, coaching and case management, peer support, psychiatry and emergency/crisis mental health services; cost, insurance coverage, phone-based services, and information about the involuntary commitment process.Sage Assessment, Counseling, and Consulting, LLCWhat is dementia? Discuss and explore tips with Trevor Duncan on how to communicate and interact with a person who has been diagnosed with dementia. Trevor specializes in Neuropsychological & Psychological Evaluations, Forensic Vocational Expert, Vocational Evaluations.Dietitian for Living Well Alliance Team | Pacific Medical Centers