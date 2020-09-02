Register now for the free NEMCo Emergency Preparedness Workshop – October 8 and 10, 2020

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Are you ready for the next big winter storm, earthquake, or other disaster? If not, in early October, the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is holding a free three-hour workshop on emergency preparedness.

This year’s workshop is a little different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two hours are online, with the last hour being an in-person class. 

The online session runs from 7:00 to 9:00pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The in-person portion runs from 9:00 to 10:00am on Saturday, October 10, at the Northshore Fire Headquarters Station, 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore 98028.

During the class, you will receive training on:
  • Creating a plan for you and your family
  • Building an emergency kit
  • Locating and shutting off utilities
  • Safe use of your fire extinguisher

Please note the hands on portion of the training is optional and the following COVID-19 precautions are followed:
  • No one is allowed to participate if they are running a fever or showing signs of COVID-19
  • All participants will be screened at check-in the day of the event
  • Face coverings are required
  • Groups will be limited to no more than five people per “hands-on station” at a time
  • All tools/equipment will be sanitized between users
  • The hands-on stations are located outside, in open air
  • Social distancing will be maintained at all times

Space is limited, so register now. Contact Carl Lunak by email or phone, 425-354-1744.


Posted by DKH at 5:17 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  