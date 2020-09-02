Register now for the free NEMCo Emergency Preparedness Workshop – October 8 and 10, 2020
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
This year’s workshop is a little different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two hours are online, with the last hour being an in-person class.
The online session runs from 7:00 to 9:00pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The in-person portion runs from 9:00 to 10:00am on Saturday, October 10, at the Northshore Fire Headquarters Station, 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore 98028.
During the class, you will receive training on:
Please note the hands on portion of the training is optional and the following COVID-19 precautions are followed:
Space is limited, so register now. Contact Carl Lunak by email or phone, 425-354-1744.
- Creating a plan for you and your family
- Building an emergency kit
- Locating and shutting off utilities
- Safe use of your fire extinguisher
- No one is allowed to participate if they are running a fever or showing signs of COVID-19
- All participants will be screened at check-in the day of the event
- Face coverings are required
- Groups will be limited to no more than five people per “hands-on station” at a time
- All tools/equipment will be sanitized between users
- The hands-on stations are located outside, in open air
- Social distancing will be maintained at all times
