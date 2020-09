Register now for the free NEMCo Emergency Preparedness Workshop – October 8 and 10, 2020

Are you ready for the next big winter storm, earthquake, or other disaster? If not, in early October, the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is holding a free three-hour workshop on emergency preparedness.

Creating a plan for you and your family

Building an emergency kit

Locating and shutting off utilities

Safe use of your fire extinguisher

No one is allowed to participate if they are running a fever or showing signs of COVID-19

All participants will be screened at check-in the day of the event

Face coverings are required

Groups will be limited to no more than five people per “hands-on station” at a time

All tools/equipment will be sanitized between users

The hands-on stations are located outside, in open air

Social distancing will be maintained at all times

The online session runs from 7:00 to 9:00pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The in-person portion runs from 9:00 to 10:00am on Saturday, October 10, at the Northshore Fire Headquarters Station, 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore 98028. During the class, you will receive training on:Please note the hands on portion of the training is optional and the following COVID-19 precautions are followed:Space is limited, so register now. Contact Carl Lunak by email or phone, 425-354-1744.