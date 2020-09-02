Case updates August 31, 2020; six million COVID-19 cases in the U.S.; both Shoreline and LFP lose numbers in data correction
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
United States - case totals are reported in 7 day increments
- cases 6,004,443 including 288,876 cases in last 7 days
- deaths 183,050
Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths in the weekend releases
- cases 74,939 includes 304 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,787 includes 24 new within 24 hours
- deaths* 1,931 includes 16 newly reported
King county
- cases 19,711 - 46 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,234 - 5 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 724 - 4 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 557 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 100 - 0 new
- deaths 60 - -3 data correction
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 57 - -1 data correction
- hospitalizations 3 - -1 data correction
- deaths 0 - 0 new
0 comments:
Post a Comment