Case updates August 31, 2020; six million COVID-19 cases in the U.S.; both Shoreline and LFP lose numbers in data correction

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Case updates August 31, 2020

United States - case totals are reported in 7 day increments

  • cases 6,004,443 including 288,876 cases in last 7 days
  • deaths 183,050


Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths in the weekend releases

  • cases 74,939 includes 304 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,787 includes 24 new within 24 hours
  • deaths* 1,931 includes 16 newly reported

King county
  • cases 19,711 - 46 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,234 - 5 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 724 - 4 in previous 24 hours

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 557 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 100 - 0 new
  • deaths 60 -   -3 data correction

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 57 -  -1 data correction
  • hospitalizations 3 -  -1 data correction
  • deaths 0 - 0 new


