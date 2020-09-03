Senior Center needs volunteers to be To-Go Lunch Delivery people

Each day Monday through Friday our delivery volunteers arrive at the Senior Center at 10:45am with their masks on.













We check you in at our door and take your temperature to make sure no one has a fever. There are specific Food Handling and Covid19 protocols -we will train youThe hot lunches are brought to the lobby on carts and the delivery people take the carts out to our shuttle and load then on the van (around 10:50)Each delivery volunteer receives a list of who is getting a meal today and the driver will follow the delivery list.When you arrive at the recipient’s home you would take the meal at their door and hand it to the recipient.Delivery is usually done by 12:30pm and you return to the Senior Center before 1pm.On Fridays we have two people on each shuttle to deliver because we give each person their Friday meal and a grocery bag of food for the weekend.Sound interesting? Give Donna at the Shoreline / Lake Forest Park Senior Center at 206-365-1536. The best time to call is between 1-3pm.