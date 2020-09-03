Case updates; DOH talks about vaccines

The Washington State Department of Health is closely monitoring progress toward development of a vaccine for COVID-19. We are engaged in vaccine planning efforts and we will be ready to distribute a safe and effective vaccine as soon as the time comes. However, all vaccine candidates are still in clinical trials to determine their safety and efficacy.





Case updates September 1, 2020





United States - case totals are reported in 7 day increments cases 6,047,692 including 295,039 cases in last 7 days

deaths 184,083 Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths in the weekend releases cases 75,377 includes 438 new within 24 hours

hospitalizations 6,795 includes 8 new within 24 hours

deaths* 1,935 includes 4 newly reported King county

cases 19,819 - 108 in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 2,239 - 5 in previous 24 hours

deaths 729 - 5 in previous 24 hours

cases 558 - 1 new

hospitalizations 100 - 0 new

deaths 60 - 0 new Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 58 - 1 new

hospitalizations 3 - 0 new

Checking on the neighbors: Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)





Seattle

cases 4,966 - 40 new in 24 hours

hospitalizations 518 - 0 new

deaths 170 - 2 new in 24 hours













DOH’s position is that any COVID-19 vaccine should complete Phase 3 trials before being distributed, unless an independent board of scientists reviewing the data finds otherwise based on data from those trials. At this crucial juncture, it is incumbent upon the federal government to critically evaluate these new vaccines for their safety and efficacy in an unbiased way.In the meantime, DOH will continue working with federal and local partners to build the infrastructure needed for distribution. When a vaccine is ready, we will be prepared to deploy it in a manner ensure that is equitable, safe and timely for the people of Washington.