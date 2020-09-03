Case updates; DOH talks about vaccines
Thursday, September 3, 2020
DOH’s position is that any COVID-19 vaccine should complete Phase 3 trials before being distributed, unless an independent board of scientists reviewing the data finds otherwise based on data from those trials. At this crucial juncture, it is incumbent upon the federal government to critically evaluate these new vaccines for their safety and efficacy in an unbiased way.
In the meantime, DOH will continue working with federal and local partners to build the infrastructure needed for distribution. When a vaccine is ready, we will be prepared to deploy it in a manner ensure that is equitable, safe and timely for the people of Washington.
Case updates September 1, 2020
United States - case totals are reported in 7 day increments
- cases 6,047,692 including 295,039 cases in last 7 days
- deaths 184,083
Washington state - *the state is no longer reporting deaths in the weekend releases
- cases 75,377 includes 438 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,795 includes 8 new within 24 hours
- deaths* 1,935 includes 4 newly reported
King county
- cases 19,819 - 108 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,239 - 5 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 729 - 5 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 558 - 1 new
- hospitalizations 100 - 0 new
- deaths 60 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 58 - 1 new
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 1 new
Checking on the neighbors:
Seattle
- cases 4,966 - 40 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 518 - 0 new
- deaths 170 - 2 new in 24 hours
