Experimental Theatre / Production class to create fictional documentary about life in the time of pandemic

Sunday, September 6, 2020


Shoreline Community College's Experimental Theatre/Production is a class (Drama 234, 207, and/or 208) where we will be creating a fictional documentary based on our experiences (real or imagined) occurring during the time of the Covid pandemic.

It is not just limited to experiences dealing with the pandemic itself, but also any of the historical events taking place — demonstrations for Black Lives Matter, police reform, etc.

The material used can be originally written monologues or scenes, that would be developed, rehearsed and performed by student actors. 

These pieces would be filmed and edited into a documentary. The class would be made up of actors, writers, and those who want to work on the technical end of a production. Bryar Golden will be directing and producing.





