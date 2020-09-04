East Meets West in the Garden - fundraiser for Master Gardeners

Join the King County Master Gardener Foundation on Friday, September 11, for a cocktail-hour fundraising event, "East Meets West in the Garden," featuring well-known local gardening celebrities Dan Hinkley and Nita-Jo Rountree. Dan and Nita-Jo share their favorite plants and savor their shared histories as plant lovers and avid gardeners.

This event will raise money for the King County Master Gardener Program.
The Master Gardener Foundation of King County funds the activities and services of the Master Gardener Program throughout the county.

Registered guests will receive recipes for garden-infused cocktails. Guests will also be eligible to win door prizes provided by our generous donors.

