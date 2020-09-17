Case updates September 15, 2020; contact tracing in King county successful

Thursday, September 17, 2020


The case investigators at Public Health—Seattle and King County are able to reach the vast majority of people who test positive for COVID-19 in King County. And most people are taking the important step of isolating themselves during their contagious period.

A new data dashboard shows the numbers, and it demonstrates the rapid growth of Public Health’s contact tracing efforts. 

Case updates September 15, 2020

United States
  • cases 6,571,867 - 34,240 cases since yesterday
  • deaths 195,053 - 961 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *no death reports on weekends / holidays
  • cases 80,812 - 347 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 7,162 - 35 since yesterday
  • deaths* 2,020 - 5 since yesterday

King county
  • cases 21,158 - 145 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,317 - 8 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 748 - 1 in previous 24 hours

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 587 - 3 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 103 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 62 - 1 new in previous 24 hours

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 67 - 3 new
  • hospitalizations 5 - 2 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new



