Becoming Washington: Who Came to the Northwest and Why
Saturday, September 12, 2020
|Washington Territory 1866
Becoming Washington: Who Came to the Northwest and WhySaturday, September 19,
10:30am – 12 pm
KCLS Online Event
Presented by Janice Lovelace, PhD.
What conditions existed for your ancestors to leave their homes and make a journey to the Pacific Northwest?
Learn about the factors for immigration and settlement in mid-19th to the mid-20th centuries.
Register HERE by September 18, 12pm.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library.
