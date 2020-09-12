Becoming Washington: Who Came to the Northwest and Why

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Washington Territory 1866
Becoming Washington: Who Came to the Northwest and Why
Saturday, September 19, 
10:30am – 12 pm
Presented by Janice Lovelace, PhD. 

What conditions existed for your ancestors to leave their homes and make a journey to the Pacific Northwest? 

Learn about the factors for immigration and settlement in mid-19th to the mid-20th centuries. 

