46th Legislative Democrats meet Wednesday

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The 46th Legislative Democrats will meet Wednesday, September 16th online with Zoom.The opening program will be at a special time: 6:30pm. 

Register for the meeting here to receive updates and information on how to join.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

DEI Program: From 6:30-7:30pm we'll host our next special social justice/DEI session focused on Criminal Justice Reform. 

Would you like to learn more about policy related to topics like 'Defunding the Police', 'Restorative Justice', and 'Decriminalization'? 

We'll have a two part session to talk about these issues and more.

Linnea Lassiter, a native Seattleite and criminal justice policy wonk at Pew Charitable Trusts, will present on criminal justice issues. Then she'll be joined by elected officials who are driving important policy in these areas for a Q/A session.




