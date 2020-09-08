46th Legislative Democrats meet Wednesday

The 46th Legislative Democrats will meet Wednesday, September 16th online with Zoom.The opening program will be at a special time: 6:30pm.





Would you like to learn more about policy related to topics like 'Defunding the Police', 'Restorative Justice', and 'Decriminalization'?





We'll have a two part session to talk about these issues and more.



Linnea Lassiter, a native Seattleite and criminal justice policy wonk at Pew Charitable Trusts, will present on criminal justice issues. Then she'll be joined by elected officials who are driving important policy in these areas for a Q/A session.









