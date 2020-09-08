North City Tech Meetup: Non-Rectangular Phones for Non-Rectangular People





Meeting ID: 862 7573 0875





Password: 067493

Since the launch of the touchscreen smartphone in 2007, there has been a lack of unique mobile phone designs. Technological advancements have allowed for customization and improvements to many aspects of your life, but why not the ergonomics and style of your phone?The Cyrcle Phone is a unique smartphone that fits better in the hand for less fatigue, and with images that are better shaped for absorption by the brain. A lot of science and technology is behind this phone, but initially people tend to choose it simply because it is refreshingly different than the devices which have been on the market for the last 10 years.But how difficult is it to design a non-rectangular smartphone these days? Christina Cyr will go into the unusual design of the device, the supply challenges her team has overcome, the navigation of mobile industry politics, and the process of bringing a fully functional smartphone to market.is the CEO and Founder of dTOOR & The Cyrcle Phone. A pre-sale campaign for The Cyrcle Phone 4G LTE Android 9 will be launched this year. Previously dTOOR held a successful Kickstarter campaign with a 2G prototype of The Cyrcle Phone, and delivered all rewards (phones, classes, t-shirts, etc.) to backers in less than 60 days! Christina has degrees in biochemistry and physics, a master’s in engineering, and a life-long passion for electronics.ZOOM Information:Meeting ID: 898 9466 1407Password: 008574is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.: Restoring the Apollo Guidance Computer: Lessons from a 50-year-old system - Presented by Ken Shirriff