State Fireworks Incident Data for 2019





Of the 349 reports received, there were 269 injuries and 80 fires.









Breakdown of incidents:

269 injuries reported; up nearly 30% from the previous year.

80 fires reported due to fireworks use, resulting in a loss of $564,900.

98 injuries were caused by holding on to fireworks after lighting them.

51 of the 80 fires were classified as wildland or vegetation.

They did not state how many of the 98 injuries "caused by holding onto fireworks" included lighting them inside a vehicle and dropping them.







Olympia - In 2019, the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) received 349 reports of fireworks-related incidents by hospitals, clinics, and fire agencies in Washington State.