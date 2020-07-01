State Fireworks Incident Data for 2019
Of the 349 reports received, there were 269 injuries and 80 fires.
Fireworks-related incidents most often occur on the Fourth of July.
They did not state how many of the 98 injuries "caused by holding onto fireworks" included lighting them inside a vehicle and dropping them.
- 269 injuries reported; up nearly 30% from the previous year.
- 80 fires reported due to fireworks use, resulting in a loss of $564,900.
- 98 injuries were caused by holding on to fireworks after lighting them.
- 51 of the 80 fires were classified as wildland or vegetation.
