State Fireworks Incident Data for 2019

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Olympia - In 2019, the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) received 349 reports of fireworks-related incidents by hospitals, clinics, and fire agencies in Washington State.

Of the 349 reports received, there were 269 injuries and 80 fires.

Fireworks-related incidents most often occur on the Fourth of July.

Breakdown of incidents:
  • 269 injuries reported; up nearly 30% from the previous year.
  • 80 fires reported due to fireworks use, resulting in a loss of $564,900.
  • 98 injuries were caused by holding on to fireworks after lighting them.
  • 51 of the 80 fires were classified as wildland or vegetation.

They did not state how many of the 98 injuries "caused by holding onto fireworks" included lighting them inside a vehicle and dropping them.



