Spring ahead - Fall back - get ready for time change next weekend

Yes, you are remembering correctly that the Washington state legislature approved permanent Daylight Saving Time last year.













That's because Federal law says that states may choose to remain permanently on Standard Time - but it doesn't offer the option of Daylight Time.It would be a simple fix but no congress member wants to spend the time to get a bill passed.Seven states have passed legislation to approve year round DST: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington.So for now, we will still Spring Ahead and later on, Fall Back.In springtime the clocks are moved forward from 2:00am to 3:00am and in fall they are moved back from 2:00am to 1:00am.--Diane Hettrick